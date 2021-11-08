FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trupanion, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trupanion in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

