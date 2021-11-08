FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Issued By B. Riley

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of AGS opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

