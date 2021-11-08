FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on GKOS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

GKOS stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.