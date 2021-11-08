FY2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Cut by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.99. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.29.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$182.90 on Monday. goeasy has a one year low of C$78.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.