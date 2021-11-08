FY2024 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Reduced by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.43. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBT. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

GBT stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

