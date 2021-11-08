G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $5.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 920,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,638. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.