Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

GAU stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73. The company has a market cap of C$224.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

