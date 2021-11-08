Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.64), with a volume of 315638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFRD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.63. The company has a market cap of £224.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

