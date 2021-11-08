Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTES traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 64,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.