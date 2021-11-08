GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.63 ($45.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.