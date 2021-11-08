Gems (GEM) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $403,946.09 and approximately $39,133.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

