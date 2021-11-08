Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genel Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

