General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.75

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 22264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

