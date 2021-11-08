General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in General Electric by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 320,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,447. General Electric has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

