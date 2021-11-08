Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,978 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Hanmi Financial worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

