Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,164 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $744.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

