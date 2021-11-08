Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of HCI Group worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $134.71 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.