Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $37.06 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

