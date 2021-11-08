Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $873.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

