Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

