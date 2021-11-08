Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 630.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $656.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

