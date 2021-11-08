Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of TimkenSteel worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TMST opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

