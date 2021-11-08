Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

