GET Protocol (GET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $286,683.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $286,683.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00004552 BTC on major exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

