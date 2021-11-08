Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 3.11.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

