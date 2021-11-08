Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $42.50 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.