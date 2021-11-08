Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins restated a na rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$27.05 and a twelve month high of C$51.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

