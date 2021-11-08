Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company.

Gitlab stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. Gitlab has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $132.35.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

