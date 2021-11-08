Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $132.35.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

