Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $132.35.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

