Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.