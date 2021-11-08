Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 103,787.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $59.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

