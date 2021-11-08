Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

