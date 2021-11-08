Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 145,288 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

