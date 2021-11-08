GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,565.80 ($20.46).

GSK opened at GBX 1,549.80 ($20.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

