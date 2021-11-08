Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in National Research by 13.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $49.00 on Monday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,974 shares of company stock worth $2,771,843. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

