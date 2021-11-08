Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

