Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $334,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.