Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 454,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,091,000 after buying an additional 194,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.53. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

