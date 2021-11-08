Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $308,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

