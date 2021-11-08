Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $37,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,301 shares of company stock worth $2,646,903 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $96.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

