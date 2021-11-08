Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.56 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -555.56%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

