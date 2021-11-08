Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

