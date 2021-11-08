Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will announce its 9/30/2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.67%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,874 shares of company stock worth $33,596. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

