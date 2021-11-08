Gnosis 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.78 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $587.28 or 0.00895974 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $883.62 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.