Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

