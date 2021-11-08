Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 853,486 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 527.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,486 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of MINISO Group worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.04.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

