Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 184,884 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,173,459 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

