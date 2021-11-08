Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.