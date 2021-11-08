Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

